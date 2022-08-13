United States Title Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s WWE RAW, a first-ever title match has been announced.

WWE revealed on SmackDown that AJ Styles would face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday’s RAW, with the championship on the line.

Since 2019, Lashley and Styles have competed in a number of multi-man matches both together and separately, but this will be their first singles match. The Styles vs. Lashley title fight follows this week’s RAW, when AJ defeated The Miz in the No DQ main event while Lashley retained his title against Ciampa earlier in the evening. Since defeating Theory at Money In the Bank on July 2, Lashley has been WWE United States Champion.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle returns for an exclusive interview on his status following SummerSlam altercation with Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a first round match for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The winners will go on to face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai the following week

Here is a promo for the episode: