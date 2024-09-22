University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff Band To Play Live At WWE Bad Blood

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Band has made it big time.

After going viral in late-August for their live rendition of Cody Rhodes’ WWE theme song, Kingdom, the band has announced they will be performing live at the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event.

“Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure,” the band wrote via X. “WWE, see you soon!”

Scheduled for October 5, WWE Bad Blood 2024 takes place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.