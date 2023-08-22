Unplanned Changes Expected To Be Made To AEW All In PPV Card

Due to injuries to Bryan Danielson, PAC, and Jamie Hayter, AEW reportedly had to make changes to the 2023 All In PPV card.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the issue during a media call to promote the PPV.

Khan said, “I expect more changes. They are not changes I wanted to make or planned to make. I’m not talking about the World Championship match or even the World Tag Team Title match. There will probably be some other changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world. Stuff, in some cases, stuff that is nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling. I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible and hopefully make the card better than it had been.

There will be changes to the card. I plan to add something, and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card. They are not changes that will change the quality of the show and I’m glad the big matches are in such a good position right now. After you see some changes, whether it’s the scrum or whenever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. It’s not like they were things where even a week or two I knew about or was expecting to have to change. That’s part of pro wrestling.”

You can check out the complete media call below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)