Unseen Footage Of How Jack Perry Redesigned AEW TNT Title Belt

Jack Perry redesigned the AEW TNT Title belt, as seen on Saturday’s edition of Collision.

This is for his feud with Darby Allin before their coffin fight at this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where Perry will defend his title. Perry captured the vacant title this past June at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in a ladder match.

The title belt looks damaged and bruised. It’s also been spray-painted black. As seen below, Perry has revealed previously unseen footage of how he created the new belt in its current form. He completed the project in his own garden, using a variety of tools after removing the center plate from the leather belt.

Perry even explained how he melted down the previous front plate and poured the metal into a mold he created. To add color, he splattered red paint across the front.

