Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode Announced For Stadium In New York City

It was announced that the Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite known as Grand Slam will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

Chris Jericho said the following to NYDailyNews.com about the event:

“It’s a real cool end to the chapter of our lives that we all want to move on from. It’s a trumpeting call that AEW is back on the road at the highest of levels. It’s ready to take control of New York City. It’s a celebration. It’s a victory. We’ll be vindicated as the coolest wrestling company in the world today. What fans can expect is what we’ve been doing, just at a higher intensity level and a higher energy level because of the people in the crowd giving us more inspiration and more energy and more reward for what we’re doing.”

“But there are a lot of people who are excited to see things done a little bit differently and I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re making our debut in New York City in a stadium WWE’s never been in. I’m sure we could have gone to the Garden or done the Barclays Center, but those do have a WWE brush on them. Let’s go somewhere else and make it our New York market arena. Let’s go to Arthur Ashe Stadium and that now becomes an AEW stronghold in the middle of New York, which is a McMahon country.”

The stadium, which is primarily used for tennis games, has a listed capacity of 23,771.