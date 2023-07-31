Upcoming Episode Of AEW Collision Set To Be Taped

AEW will film an episode of Collision for the second time since its debut earlier this summer.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will air a live episode of Dynamite from Duluth, GA at the Gas South Arena on August 23rd, as well as tape that week’s Collision episode on the same night.

This is because the Collision episode on August 26th takes place the night before All In in the UK.

“Real World Champion” CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage, and TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez are among the matches confirmed for this week’s Collision episode.

Here is the most recent AEW tour schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 2 – Tampa, FL at the Yuengling Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 5 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 9 – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 16 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 19 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, August 23 – Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia

AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 30 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 2 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out: September 3 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam: Wednesday, September 20 – Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 23 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 27 – 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO