Upcoming Episode of AEW Rampage Will Air at a Different Time

The timeslot of an upcoming episode of AEW Rampage has been changed by TNT.

The show is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Eastern on February 17th. The show typically airs at 10 p.m. ET.

The coverage of the NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend is the cause of the change. TNT’s programming schedule has been updated to reflect the change.

After Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling will tape this episode from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX on February 15.

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy, RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels, Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr, and Toni Storm & Saraya in tag team action were among the matches on last Friday’s show.