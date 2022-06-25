Upcoming Ring of Honor Show Expected to Be Announced Soon

Since AEW President Tony Khan acquired the company in March, ROH has only held one event so far this year. Supercard of Honor, which took place over WrestleMania 38 weekend in April, was that occasion. The show had a number of title changes, and Samoa Joe made an appearance again in the show’s final moments.

The next Ring of Honor event should be announced within the next few days, according to PWinsider.com.

Jonathan Gresham, the ROH World Heavyweight Champion, last competed for AEW in April at Battle of the Belts II, when he successfully defended his championship against Dalton Castle.

Before becoming the official champion in May on a Dynamite episode, Mercedes Martinez won the ROH Women’s Championship in an interim match.

On Friday’s Rampage episode, Tully Blanchard, who formed the Tully Blanchard Enterprises at Supercard of Honor, hinted at a ROH World Title storyline for his faction.

