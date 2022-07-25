Upcoming Vince McMahon HBO Sports Story Reportedly ‘Damning,’ New WSJ Article Set

Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE last Friday raised questions about what would follow next as McMahon had previously said he had no plans to do so.

More articles from the mainstream media are on the way, according to PWInsider, and attempts have been made to contact certain former WWE stars.

Bryan Alvarez stated today on Wrestling Observer Live that he has heard rumors regarding another Wall Street Journal article that may be released as soon as this week, and that the HBO Sports article will not be good for Vince.

Alvarez said, “I will say that there are rumors that the HBO Real Sports story on Vince is – one person used the term ‘damning’ and that there might be another Wall Street Journal article coming out this week. They may have gotten ahead of things with this resignation on Friday.”

With Triple H serving as Head of Creative and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs of WWE, but it is certain that the Vince McMahon saga will not end any time soon.

