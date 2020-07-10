Upcoming WWE 24 Special Revealed On Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre revealed to Alex McCarthy earlier today that a new WWE 24 special on him will premiere on the WWE Network soon. Drew said the documentary will center around his WWE Championship win from WrestleMania 36. It is being produced and filmed now.
We will keep you updated on when the special will air.
Drew McIntyre told me today that WWE are in the process of filming/producing a 24 doc for the Network around him.
It's set to feature stuff around him winning the title at WrestleMania 36.
Knowing how unique those circumstances were and how great WWE are at docs – I'm pumped.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 10, 2020