Upcoming WWE 24 Special Revealed On Drew McIntyre

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Drew McIntyre revealed to Alex McCarthy earlier today that a new WWE 24 special on him will premiere on the WWE Network soon. Drew said the documentary will center around his WWE Championship win from WrestleMania 36. It is being produced and filmed now.

We will keep you updated on when the special will air.

