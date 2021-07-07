Upcoming WWE Event Requiring Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for anyone over the age of 16 to the attend the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. Pre-sale tickets for the event are available starting on Thursday, July 8th.

