Upcoming WWE Event Requiring Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for anyone over the age of 16 to the attend the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. Pre-sale tickets for the event are available starting on Thursday, July 8th.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns with your favorite WWE Superstars including @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, @BiancaBelairWWE, @SashaBanksWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35, @itsBayleyWWE, @WWERollins, @WWEBigE, @FightOwensFight & more* to MSG on Fri, Sept 10! pic.twitter.com/Ljh7J76F5I
— MSG (@TheGarden) July 7, 2021
Please Note: All guests over the age of 16 will need to be fully vaccinated for this event and provide proof upon entry. For more info, visit https://t.co/IUeyfa0XjR.
*Card subject to change
— MSG (@TheGarden) July 7, 2021