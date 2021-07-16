Upcoming WWE SmackDown No Longer Scheduled For Atlanta

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta announced today that the 9/17 SmackDown show has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
No explanation was given for the cancellation. The Twitter post from the arena can be seen below.
WWE has not announced a new location for the 9/17 SmackDown as of this writing.
