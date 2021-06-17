Update: AEW Was Not Teasing A New Championship

AEW will begin selling World Title replica belts this month.

We noted earlier how AEW tweeted an up-close photo on Wednesday night, of what appeared to be a new title belt. This led to speculation on AEW possibly introducing new Trios Titles or Women’s Tag Team Titles.

In an update, AEW announced today that pre-orders for the AEW World Title replica belts will begin on Wednesday, June 23 at 12pm ET.

There is no word on how much the replicas will cost, but this is the first replica that the company has released. It’s interesting to note that AEW has deleted the original teaser photo from last night.