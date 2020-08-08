Update For Monday’s WWE RAW Show

WWE issued an announcement after tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode to confirm that Shane McMahon and RAW Underground will be back for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

You can see a promo for RAW Underground and next Monday’s show above.

Previously announced for Monday’s RAW is Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in his career, plus Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. If Asuka wins, she earns a SummerSlam title shot against Bayley’s partner, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.