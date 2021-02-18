Update: Kyle O’Reilly Not Hurt On NXT, Update On Stretcher Job

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It turns out that the Kyle O’Reilly stretcher angle after NXT went off the air was just that – an angle. O’Reilly was fine backstage after the match, with Adam Cole, and was responsive. He is doing just fine now.

O’Reilly was not injured in the attack by Cole after the main event. WWE reportedly did not anticipate that fans would think the angle had anything to do with O’Reilly having diabetes.

Below are exclusive updates from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. and Ryan Satin of Fox Sports. You can see the original report here.

