Update: Kyle O’Reilly Not Hurt On NXT, Update On Stretcher Job

It turns out that the Kyle O’Reilly stretcher angle after NXT went off the air was just that – an angle. O’Reilly was fine backstage after the match, with Adam Cole, and was responsive. He is doing just fine now.

O’Reilly was not injured in the attack by Cole after the main event. WWE reportedly did not anticipate that fans would think the angle had anything to do with O’Reilly having diabetes.

Below are exclusive updates from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. and Ryan Satin of Fox Sports. You can see the original report here.

I’m also told that there was no intent to make it look like he was suffering a seizure. That just spread due to what was reported back from the few fans in attendance. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2021

A minor update on Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole is with him, he's responsive @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

Got it confirmed, Kyle O'Reilly was just selling the attack, it was a work. They didn't even anticipate that people would think it had to do with O'Reilly having Type One Diabetes. @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021