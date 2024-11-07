Update On 2024 WWE NXT Deadline PLE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was tentatively planning the next NXT Deadline PLE, although a date was not confirmed at the time.
It was made official during Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW that their 2024 Deadline PLE will take place on Saturday, December 7th from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 13th.
NXT running Deadline at the Armory in MInneapolis is perfect pic.twitter.com/fDY9mo7AtW
— Superdrunkmark69 (@cjzer0) November 7, 2024