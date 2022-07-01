Update on Adam Cole’s Possible Concussion at Forbidden Door, Reportedly “Very Serious”

Adam Cole may have suffered a concussion during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as PWMania.com previously reported. The concussion is regarded as “very serious,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, and Cole is still recovering from his torn labrum (shoulder) injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The following is what Meltzer wrote:

“It’s probably best to fix the torn labrum with surgery, or at least with a lot of rehab, but that also would mean a long time out, and, by the fact he was wrestling on it, that means he’s mentally wanting to continue. But it’s better to get it fixed now if possible.”

Recently, injuries have plagued AEW, keeping many of its stars out of action, including Cole, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Buddy Matthews.