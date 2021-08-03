Update On Adam Cole’s WWE Status, Britt Baker Comments On Him Possibly Joining AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Cole’s WWE contract ended after the Great American Bash show but Cole extended it though Summerslam weekend.

According to Fightful Select, there were people within WWE including Cole that had reportedly been hoping to keep the situation quiet. The site noted the following about Cole’s contractual status:

“We can confirm that Cole has not formally been offered a full on, new contract by WWE as of yet, but were told ‘it’s obviously planned’ by a person of influence within WWE.”

In a recent interview with The Daily Star that was conducted before the news broke, Cole’s girlfriend Britt Baker commented on him possibly joining AEW:

“I think it’s funny when people say, ‘he has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life. People like The Young Bucks, Kenny; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the Indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless – but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy.”