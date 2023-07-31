Update On AEW All In Airing As A Pay-Per-View Event

AEW All In takes place on August 27th at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, and the buildup has been interesting to say the least, as no matches have been scheduled, nor has the promotion specified how fans the stadium will hold.

With almost 75,000 tickets sold for the event, it will be the largest event in the company’s history. As previously stated, AEW is preparing one match for the event featuring two top performers. Click here for additional information.

A significant question among fans was whether the program would air as a pay-per-view event or as a streaming show on MAX, but that was answered in a recent report by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. Zarian mentioned that the show will be available as a PPV just one week before the All Out PPV.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that “Sources have confirmed to us that Comcast, while not advertising it yet, is scheduled to air All In on PPV on 8/27 from Wembley Stadium with a $50 price tag. That would mean it would be on inDemand and all the cable systems would be expected to be carrying the show.”

This would be even further confirmation that it will be a pay-per-view show, however other cable providers have yet to confirm they will carry it.

Meltzer also mentioned that Zarian has verified Joe Hand Promotions will carry the show in movie theaters in the United States, like they do for all AEW PPVs.