Update On AEW Fyter Fest 2023, Tony Khan Comments

The AEW Dynamite 2023 Fyter Fest edition will take place on Wednesday, August 23 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Friday night that the annual Fight for The Fallen charity edition of Dynamite will be moved up one week and will air as a three-night show to benefit the victims of the Hawaii wildfires. Due to the rescheduling of Fight for The Fallen, AEW is also rescheduling Fyter Fest.

Khan confirmed in a subsequent tweet that Fyter Fest will serve as the send-off show for AEW All In from London.

“In conjunction with Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank, AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next, go home week for All In!,” he wrote.

There is no word yet on which matches or segments will be featured at Fyter Fest, but we will keep you updated.

Khan's full tweet is available below.