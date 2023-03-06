Update On AEW Revolution Main Event, Tony Khan Makes Bold Claim, Zero Hour Pre-Show

– As of right now, the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be tonight’s 60-minute Iron Man match between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF, according to PWInsider. After Danielson mentioned in a new interview that he’d like to open the show so he can go to bed early, there was some speculation that this would be the opener.

– As of this writing, there are no plans to add any additional bouts to the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers will face Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and Ari Daivari in the pre-show. The Zero Hour pre-show will air live and free on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will be available for $49.99 on the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, FireTV, and so on) beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The event will also be available on-demand through cable and satellite TV providers, as well as FITE’w, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube for international viewers.

– According to PWInsider, there has been no mention of CM Punk or FTR appearing at Revolution tonight.

– Renee Paquette and RJ City will host the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show and red carpet special.

– Internationally, fans can tune into the action on FITE TV (click here to order). Fans in Canada can also watch the event on DANZ (click here to order). DANZ is also airing the event for those in the UK and ROW (click here to order).

– AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to promote Revolution, stating that some of the best matches in the company’s history will take place tonight.

“Today’s one of the biggest days in pro wrestling: @AEW Revolution live on ppv TONIGHT! It’s our 4th annual #AEWRevolution event; some of the best matches in AEW history have happened at Revolution, and I believe that tradition will continue TONIGHT!,” he wrote.

