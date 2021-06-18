Update On AEW’s Console Video Game That Is In Development

During the latest episode of the 2.Show, new footage was revealed from the AEW console video game that is in development. Artwork of the Darby Allin character model was shown as well as footage of Allin hitting the Coffin Drop. The console game, which is expected to be available for both current and next generation consoles, doesn’t have an official release date yet.

It was recently noted in a Forbes article that AEW has invested an “eight-figure” sum toward video game development.