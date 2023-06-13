Update On AEW’s Interest In Sean Waltman

Billy Gunn made headlines when he revealed that AEW attempted to recruit fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman to join the promotion.

During an interview with SportsKeeda, the current AEW star revealed that they tried to sign him a few times but it didn’t work out.

He said, “I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out, but I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity and everybody knows him and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company, and he’d be he’d be amazing if we could get him in here.”

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that while AEW was interested, there were no serious talks, and it would have most likely been a one-time appearance.

Meltzer said, “They did exist, but it was last year. It’s not something current. He was last talked to in October and in May of last year. They could call again, but it’s not something that’s currently being talked about. It’s something that happened. We didn’t even hear about it at the time. Never got very far. It was never on paper. At different points, there was an idea for a singular appearance that some people do on television, not for a full–time deal. Maybe something to play off Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed or something. Right now, nothing to anything. Obviously, with a phone call that could change, but it isn’t anything that there has been any talk since October in that direction.”