Update On AEW’s New Television Deal And CM Punk’s Plans For Collision

As part of WBD’s upfront next Wednesday in New York City from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery will announce a new television deal.

The rumored AEW Collision show is expected to be confirmed as part of the new deal.

Regarding plans for CM Punk on Collision, Fightful Select stated the following:

“We’re told there are already major plans and a marquee match tentatively scheduled for the Collision show, with CM Punk pushing for a huge match early on in his return. There has been a Chris Jericho program discussed, but Punk had pushed for another return opponent out of the gate.”