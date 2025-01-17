Update On Airing Times For AEW Grand Slam Australia

Following Toni Storm’s Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match win on last Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage to secure a title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May at next month’s Grand Slam: Australia PPV, a graphic revealed that the event will start at 8PM ET on TNT, with a simulcast on Max.

The show is set to begin at 5:30PM local Brisbane time, which is 2:30AM ET in the U.S. This means that the Grand Slam: Australia PPV event will air on an 18-hour tape delay and replace that week’s episode of Collision on TNT, but this could still change as TNT will be airing NBA All-Star weekend events that weekend.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, a 13,500-seat arena instead of the planned 50,000-seat arena known as Suncorp Stadium.