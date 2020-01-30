Update On AJ Styles’ Injury and If He’ll Miss WWE WrestleMania 36

As previously noted, AJ Styles suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. While taking a bump from Edge’s spear, Styles landed badly on his shoulder and it was separated. Edge was not considered at fault for the injury because Styles was trying to take the best bump possible for the spear and hurt himself in the process. Officials had wanted Styles to leave the ring but he insisted on having Edge eliminate him from the match.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the hope is that Styles will only be out of action for 4-6 weeks and he’ll be back in time for Wrestlemania.