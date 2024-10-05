Update On AJ Styles Injury From WWE SmackDown On Oct. 4

AJ Styles suffered a storyline injury during his comeback match on WWE television at the October 4 episode of SmackDown.
In an update, Jackie Redmond took to X on Saturday to give fans the latest on the “injury” to the WWE veteran.
“Coming out of Smackdown last night, I can confirm that AJ Styles suffered a ‘mid foot ligament sprain’ also known as a Lisfranc injury,” Redmond wrote. “AJ will have an MRI later this week to determine the severity of the injury.”
