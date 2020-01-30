Update On AJ Styles Status For WrestleMania 36 And His Royal Rumble Injury

AJ Styles is reportedly still in the plans for WrestleMania 36, and word is that he’s hopeful that he will be back in the ring soon.

As noted, Styles suffered a separated shoulder after taking the Spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge in Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Styles is optimistically 4 to 6 weeks away from a full recovery.

Styles does not blame Edge for the injury, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Styles reportedly said he wanted to take a big bump for Edge and the Spear, but he landed wrong. Styles said he tried to sell strong and take a spectacular bump for the returning Rated R Superstar, but in doing so, he landed on his left shoulder and suffered the injury.

After taking the bad bump during the match, Styles got up and his arm was dangling. WWE officials wanted him to leave the ring right away, but he insisted on going over the top rope and being eliminated as he told Edge to toss him over. AJ entered the Rumble Match at #18 but was the 17th elimination, tossed by Edge after being in for 7:50. Styles had 0 eliminations of his own this year.

There’s no word yet on who Styles will be wrestling at WrestleMania 36, if he is able to work the show. Edge is currently scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, and there’s no sign of who might feud with Styles for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Styles had been feuding with Orton until Edge returned this week.

Stay tuned for updates on AJ’s WWE status and return.