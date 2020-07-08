Update On Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest For Sexual Assault and Where The Case Stands

PWMania.com reported back in May that former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested and is now facing charges of sexual assault. According to a report from Pwinsider, there hasn’t been any additional movement on the case as of July 8th (today).

As it stands right now, the charges haven’t been put forth before a grand jury as of yet. Once that happens, the grand jury will decide if there should be an official indictment. If there is, that would be followed with the prosecution process and a criminal trial.

Alberto Del Rio is currently out on $50,000 bond. He has also hired several defense attorneys to represent him in this case.