Update On Aleister Black Following His Release From WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, “there is a strong belief” that former WWE star Aleister Black will be signing with AEW once his 90-day WWE non-complete clause expires. Meltzer added that “although there has been talk in WWE that the company made a mistake in cutting him and may make him an offer to return, so that could change the equation.”

It was previously noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that there may be a push from within WWE of having Black brought back to the company.

While appearing on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Black talked about how people in WWE reacted to the news of his release:

“I’ve spoken to a lot of higher-ups and they don’t understand it. Throughout the entire company there is a ‘why him?’ It’s a good feeling that the perception you have of ‘why am I being let go?’ is shared by many high up in the company that are very close to the boss.”