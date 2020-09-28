Update On Angel Garza’s Status Following Injury At Clash Of Champions PPV

Angel Garza is scheduled to undergo an MRI today to confirm the injury he suffered at last night’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. There will be a better idea of the injury and his status after test results come back. Regarding the injury, it was also said that WWE sources confirmed the injury is believed to be either a hip issue or a quadriceps tear.

As noted, last night’s match saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain over Garza and Andrade after the match quickly ended following the injury to Garza. WWE has teased that Garza and Andrade may be due for a rematch because of the controversial finish. It was also reported earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that despite the awkward finish, there were no plans for a title change last night. The original finish had Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles once again.