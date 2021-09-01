Update On Asuka and Her Absence From WWE Television

Asuka has been out of WWE action since July’s Money in the Bank PPV event. While it was initially reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that Asuka was “fine” and left a RAW event early because she wasn’t being used, Asuka recently responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter and said the following…

“Nothing has been revealed. That information is totally wrong. Really different. Completely different. Everything is different. I would like to ask the information provider. Don’t make a fake story.”

On Tuesday evening, Asuka noted on social media that she finally got her teeth fixed after they were knocked out during a match on RAW back in March. In an accompanying photo, Asuka had her arm in a cast: