Update On Bad Bunny Working With WWE

Rapper Bad Bunny was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday. The Grammy-winning music star was training in the ring and preparing for a proposed WWE pay-per-view in-ring debut that would take place against The Miz and/or John Morrison later this year, according to PWInsider.

The expectation is that Bunny will be making his in-ring debut for WWE, but it won’t come immediately. He noted on Monday’s MizTV segment that wrestling for WWE has been one of his life-long dreams. As noted earlier this week, WWE has plans for Bad Bunny to make more appearances for the company. It was noted then that there is a plan for Bunny to be involved at WrestleMania 37 in April, and there was even a pitch for him to possibly wrestle a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bunny is currently aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Damian Priest in the storylines. He performed his “Booker T” single at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and then did an angle with The Miz and John Morrison after they were eliminated by Priest in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He returned on Monday’s RAW and appeared for MizTV, which led to Priest coming out and attacking Miz and Morrison. Priest then defeated The Miz in singles action, and that match featured a ringside angle where the rapper dropped Morrison with a microphone shot to the mouth.

There is no word yet on if Bunny will be teaming with Booker or Priest for his in-ring debut.

On a related note, Triple H took to Twitter on Tuesday and commented on Bunny and Booker. “On the stage or from the top rope. Massive respect to @sanbenito for his performance at the #RoyalRumble and a shout-out to @BookerT5x for looking ready another in-ring run!!! #CanYouDigThat #BookerT @wwe,” Triple H wrote in the tweet below.