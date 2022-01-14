Update On Bayley’s Return From Injury

Bayley is expected to be back in the WWE ring before WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, which would’ve had her back in action around mid-April, after WrestleMania 38.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Bayley is expected back in action as early as February, but her return date will more than likely come in March some time.

It was reported earlier today that one of the original plans for WrestleMania 38 had SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sasha Banks. Banks is currently out of action with a foot injury suffered on January 2, and is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks, or mid-March. It’s possible that WWE goes in another direction for Flair’s opponent due to Banks being out for so long, and Bayley would be a big enough star to challenge Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All, if she were to return before Banks.

Bayley’s injury occurred in a freak accident that happened while chain wrestling in the ring with another WWE Superstar. It was said that her “knee popped” when she went down. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in the mandatory training sessions that were set up so that talent could prepare for the return to touring from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. She had been feuding with Bianca Belair at the time of the injury, but Belair is now on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley is able to make WrestleMania 38 as she was unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 37 last year. She did appear for segments on both nights, but did not wrestle.