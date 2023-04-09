Update On Bayley’s WWE Status

This week, Bayley has been the subject of a lot of rumors and innuendos after it was reported that she was removed from her WWE RAW segment just before Damage CTRL entered the ring.

Bayley is “available to use” this week on RAW, according to WRKD Wrestling. That should put an end to all the rumors that have been circulating after false information that she had requested her release surfaced.

WRKD Wrestling noted, “After causing a lot of speculation and concern last week, Bayley is listed internally as “available to use” for this week’s #WWERAW”

The “BYE” tweet Bayley posted following WrestleMania had nothing to do with her status as a WWE star; rather, she was acting in character in response to Damage CTRL’s defeat by Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus.