Update On Bayley’s WWE Status After She Was Reportedly Pulled From RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley was reportedly pulled from WWE RAW following WrestleMania 39 “at the last minute,” but no reason was given.

“There is no expectation” that Bayley will leave WWE, according to PWInsiderElite.com. The belief is that Bayley’s “sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end” tweet is a case of her “building buzz” and not a sign that she’s unhappy or that “her creative is being dropped.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer did mention that “while not official, there was a belief Damage CTRL was being broken up and a tweet from Bayley indicated that.”

Bayley posted photos from the Wrestlemania 39 weekend on Friday with the caption, “Are you doin this work to facilitate growth or to become famous? Which is more important?”