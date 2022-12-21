Update on Big E’s Recovery From Broken Neck Heading Into 2023

Big E has been sidelined due to a broken neck. Ridge Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. He landed on his neck, breaking his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Surgery is not an option, and doctors expect him to recover completely.

During an interview with These Urban Times, the former WWE Champion discussed his recovery and the fact that he will not know the status of his recovery until March.

“I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and we’ll see how everything is looking. We’ll see from there. My C1 is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. We’ll see in March. I feel great, I’m really thankful for that. I don’t have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. Obviously, to get back in the ring to do what we do, I want to make sure my C1 is rock solid. Other than that, I’m very blessed. I feel great,” he said.

Outside of the ring, Big E has been assisting at WWE talent tryouts. This new role began in Nashville during the SummerSlam weekend in July, and he has remained on the scout team since then.

Big E stated that being a talent scout appeals to him because he is a former Iowa football player who was unsure what to do with his life until he discovered wrestling.

