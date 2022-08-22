Update on Bobby Fulton After Being Hospitalized

Dillion Fulton, the son of Bobby Fulton, previously tweeted that his father was hospitalized due to sepsis and double pneumonia.

In a tweet response to a fan, Bobby provided an update on his health, writing, “I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully.”

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Fulton worked for a number of promotions, including Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, Mid-South, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Fulton and Tommy Rogers engaged in famous fights with The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders while they were The Fantastics members.

Due to his ongoing battle with throat cancer, Fulton had previously declared his retirement from the professional wrestling industry.

We wish Fulton a speedy recovery.