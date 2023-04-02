Update On Bobby Lashley’s WWE WrestleMania Open Challenge

Bobby Lashley was set to face Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39, but due to Wyatt’s illness, WWE had to scrap the match. However, it appears that he will be used on the card in an open challenge.

On SmackDown, Lashley won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Following the match, he stated that he wanted a WrestleMania match and was willing to face anyone.

KSI, who was revealed to be under the Prime bottle costume and put through a table during the Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins match on the first night of WrestleMania 39, has expressed interest in answering the challenge.

As seen in the video below, KSI spoke with Cathy Kelly, who asked about seeing him enter the ring. He hinted at a match with the former WWE Champion.

“I mean, you never know. If I was to choose an opponent, oh my gosh, I don’t even know….Bobby Lashley…..I’m like, Bobby Lashley, put me in there with the beast. Why not? He’s literally like triple of me. I’m up for the challenge, yolo!”

When Lashley saw the video, he tweeted, “Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up…”

As previously reported by Fightful Select The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy has been relocated to SoFi Stadium for use as an entrance, indicating that Lashley will appear on the show.