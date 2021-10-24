Update On Braun Strowman and Others Rumored To Debut With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s 2021 Bound For Glory PPV event featured a surprise appearance by the KISS Demon but several wrestlers that were rumored to debut with the company didn’t appear on the show. Fightful Select provided updates on a few of the names:

* Despite a report that Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) was spotted flying to Las Vegas (host city of BFG) from Chicago, a deal was not made despite him being in talks with Impact. According to Fightful, there were people in the company that believed Strowman was coming in.

* Bray Wyatt was reportedly contacted about coming in to Impact but a deal was “never close to happening.” Wyatt’s non-compete clause has also yet to expire.

* Fightful noted that Bronson Reed, now known as Jonah, was booked to appear at Bound For Glory but was then removed from the show for unknown reasons.