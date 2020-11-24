Update On Braun Strowman and The WWE TLC Card

WWE announced the following coming off this week’s WWE RAW:

WWE Digital has learned that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce. Strowman took exception with Pearce’s plan for awarding a WWE Championship opportunity and lashed out at the WWE official. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for, as the situation continues to develop.

As previously noted, there was a report by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that WWE was planning to have Strowman face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at the TLC PPV. After RAW, Meltzer commented on the TLC card:

“I know as of the afternoon, one of the things I heard there’s nothing definitive about TLC. You would think, they would have a whole card and now we’re going to start building the card. I was told they have no card except for Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman, that’s the only thing.

Even Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan was scheduled as of this afternoon. It could be on TLC, but it’s not necessarily on TLC it could also be on Royal Rumble. It’s kind of up to decisions that have yet to be made.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)