Update On Braun Strowman’s Condition Following Neck Fusion Surgery

WWE star Braun Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery in June, and he was expected to be out of action for just over a year.

During SummerSlam weekend, Ricochet updated our good friend Steve Fall on his tag team partner’s recovery.

Ricochet said, “He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner, I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great.”

