Update On Bray Wyatt Sign Being Confiscated At WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a report that a sign for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was confiscated by security during the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV.
Twitter user Mandeep Bajwa (@510mandeep) was the fan that designed the sign and he shared a close-up photo of it. Bajwa confirmed that the sign was taken by security but was given back to him. Here is what Bajwa wrote regarding the matter:
I really appreciate all of your responses and support! Thank you all so much! In regards to the sign being taken away security, yes it was and I tried my best to not give it to them but I had no choice because they threatened to kick me out if I did not comply. They gave it back
