Update On Bray Wyatt Sign Being Confiscated At WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a report that a sign for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was confiscated by security during the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV.

Twitter user Mandeep Bajwa (@510mandeep) was the fan that designed the sign and he shared a close-up photo of it. Bajwa confirmed that the sign was taken by security but was given back to him. Here is what Bajwa wrote regarding the matter: