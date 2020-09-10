Update On Bray Wyatt’s Fire Fly Fun House Reveal On SmackDown

WWE has indicated that Bray Wyatt will introduce a new puppet to the Firefly Fun House during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. As we’ve noted, Wyatt announced a new Firefly Fun House segment for Friday’s show and said a “new friend” will be introduced. WWE posted a teaser for the segment today and said Wyatt will be revealing an “all-new creation” tomorrow night.

This week’s SmackDown will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy defending against AJ Styles, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley speaking on last week’s attack on Sasha Banks.