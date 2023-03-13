Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status

Rumors have been circulating all day regarding former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt‘s status with the company, following reports of Wyatt’s absence at several events.

It’s been previously reported by multiple outlets that Wyatt was possibly out of the company due to “creative differences”, however, Sean Ross Sapp’s Fightful Select outlet has received conflicting claims. Their latest report is now providing a new update on Bray Wyatt’s status with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Wyatt has not, as of right now, left the company due to creative differences. Instead, the former leader of the Wyatt Family is currently dealing with a “physical issue,” which is causing him to miss a significant amount of time out of the ring.

The report states that while Wyatt was sidelined with this injury, WWE still had Bobby Lashley continue the feud on SmackDown and RAW, despite Wyatt’s absence from live TV. Additionally, the report notes that the typical supply of Wyatt and Uncle Howdy’s “materials” were absent the last two weeks on SmackDown. Furthermore, as of right now, Wyatt is not scheduled to appear on TV anytime soon, and no timetable is set for his return.

It should be made clear that Fightful is not asserting that previous reports of Wyatt’s issues with WWE create are false. Only that in their initial digging, they found no information attesting to that claim.

This is an ongoing story, and additional updates will be provided as they come in! Please stay tuned to PWMania.com for all WWE updates!

