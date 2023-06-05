Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule

Brock Lesnar has been announced for the following RAW episodes leading up to SummerSlam:

* July 3 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore (following the Money In the Bank show)

* July 17 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

* July 31 from the Toyota Center in Houston (SummerSlam farewell concert)

Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit. Lesnar is not currently advertised for WWE Money In The Bank, which takes place on July 1.

During a MizTV segment on tonight’s RAW, Rhodes will discuss Lesnar.