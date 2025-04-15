Update On Bron Breakker After Knee Scare On WWE Raw

Positive news has emerged regarding WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker following a concerning moment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

After Finn Balor defeated Penta, chaos broke out as Breakker and Dominik Mysterio got into a heated brawl—previewing their upcoming Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 41. During a wide-angle camera shot following Penta’s dive onto the surrounding competitors, fans spotted Breakker clutching his knee, leading to online speculation about a possible injury.

Fortunately, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, there appears to be no injury. Bryan Alvarez noted that Breakker’s actions were likely part of the match’s storytelling:

“Penta dives on everybody, and Bron was grabbing his knee. I think he was just selling.”

Dave Meltzer confirmed he had heard that Breakker is okay, putting fans’ concerns to rest just days before his WrestleMania showdown.

Breakker is set to defend his title in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.