Update On Bryan Danielson Following AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson discussed his physical and mental struggles following his Iron Man match against MJF at the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV on the Unconsciously Coupled podcast.

He said, “Legitimately, I’m in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I’ve got a black eye. I can’t lift my left arm past here [partially raises arm]. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There’s this big gaping wound on my stomach. Those kind of things, it’s like, ‘Oh, sorry, daddy is in a lot of pain.’ They understand that, but as they get older, they’re going to understand that some of this is not physical.”

Bryan announced in his post-match promo that he would be taking a break from wrestling.

You can check out the complete interview below:



