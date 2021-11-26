Update On Candice LeRae’s Contractual Status With WWE

As previously noted, Johnny Gargano’s signed a one-week contract extension with WWE which expires on December 10th. The belief is that Gargano is still in talks with WWE but is considering other offers.

Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae is currently inactive due to her pregnancy. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Candice’s status with WWE:

“Candice LeRae’s contract would expire in May, but the belief is that they will add at least from the period of time she was taken off television until the period she returns due to pregnancy as a contract freezing period and if they do that, that’s going to wind up a long time into the future.”

Candice is due to give birth in February.