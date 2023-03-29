Update On Carmella’s WWE Status Heading Into WrestleMania 39

Carmella has returned to WWE for WrestleMania 39 Week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Carmella had been working a program with Chelsea Green. She was expected to team with Green in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way, but she missed a few live events, and Piper Niven took Carmella’s place in the tag team on RAW. Sonya Deville eventually joined Green’s team and will work the WrestleMania Showcase with her this weekend. Carmella’s status has not been updated, and her most recent match was a 10-woman tag team match at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on March 12, just six days after her last TV appearance on the March 6 RAW, where she lost a non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

In an update, Carmella revealed on Twitter that she was in Los Angeles this week.

“Good morning, LA [sunglasses emoji],” she wrote.

One fan expressed their longing for Carmella, to which she replied, “I miss you guys too! Thanks so much for your support. Appreciate you!! [heart hands emoji]”

Carmella then made an appearance with Bobby Lashley and IYO SKY at a Los Angeles Angels MLB game on Tuesday night, as seen in the photos below.

There is no word on when Carmella will return to the ring, but Fightful Select reported that a WWE source indicated she has been “sidelined,” but no other details were provided. This week, she is scheduled to attend a Make-A-Wish event and a Be A Star anti-bullying rally in Los Angeles.

Some online rumors circulated about Carmella having heat within WWE, but sources dismissed those claims as “ridiculous.”

The following tweets are related:

Even more Superstars on the field today! Thanks to our @WWE friends for visiting us at the Big A!

⭐️ @CarmellaWWE

⭐️ @Iyo_SkyWWE

⭐️ @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9VQFpq3ebB — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2023

Good morning, LA 😎 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) March 28, 2023